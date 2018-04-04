By Trend

The Norwegian Subsea 7 S.A. engineering, construction and services company has registered an official representative office in Azerbaijan, the Vergiler newspaper of Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry reported April 4.

The office is located at the following address: Khatai Ave., 25E, Khatai district, Baku, Azerbaijan.

In March 2018, Subsea 7 S.A. company announced signing of a substantial contract with BP Exploration for the provision of subsea inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services on both the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz (SD) fields, offshore Azerbaijan.

Services began in March 2018 with a project team located in Baku and additional specialist support being provided from i-Tech Services’ operations center in Aberdeen.

Subsea 7 defines a substantial contract as being between $150 million and $300 million.

---

