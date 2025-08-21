Border and customs officers prevent major drug smuggling attempts from Iran
The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has prevented a violation of the state border from Iran in the service area of the "Lankaran" border detachment, Azernews reports.
According to the SBS, as a result of border search and operational measures, 13.1 kilograms of marijuana were seized from the area. Operational-investigative measures are continuing on the case.
At the same time, employees of the Astara Customs Department of the State Customs Committee foiled another large drug trafficking attempt. A vehicle transporting lettuce from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan was inspected at the "Astara" customs post with the help of a service dog.
During the inspection, 76 packages of marijuana, weighing around 70.4 kilograms including packaging, were found hidden among four pallets of lettuce boxes.
Investigations are ongoing into both cases.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!