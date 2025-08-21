Border and customs officers prevent major drug smuggling attempts from Iran

21 August 2025 10:53 (UTC+04:00)

The State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan has prevented a violation of the state border from Iran in the service area of the "Lankaran" border detachment, Azernews reports.

According to the SBS, as a result of border search and operational measures, 13.1 kilograms of marijuana were seized from the area. Operational-investigative measures are continuing on the case.

At the same time, employees of the Astara Customs Department of the State Customs Committee foiled another large drug trafficking attempt. A vehicle transporting lettuce from Iran to Russia via Azerbaijan was inspected at the "Astara" customs post with the help of a service dog.

During the inspection, 76 packages of marijuana, weighing around 70.4 kilograms including packaging, were found hidden among four pallets of lettuce boxes.

Investigations are ongoing into both cases.