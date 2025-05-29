Sultan of Oman congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of 28 May – Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
We are pleased to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
We take this opportunity to wish you happiness and good health, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.
Haitham bin Tariq Al Said
Sultan of Oman"
