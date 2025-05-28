Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
The Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Yuriy Husyev, has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the ambassador shared the post on his account on the social media platform “X.” The post reads:
"Happy Independence Day to Azerbaijan! Ukraine values our strategic partnership, shared history, and mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wishing peace, prosperity, and unity to the Azerbaijani people!"
