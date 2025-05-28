Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Yuriy Husyev, has extended his congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the ambassador shared the post on his account on the social media platform “X.” The post reads:

"Happy Independence Day to Azerbaijan! Ukraine values our strategic partnership, shared history, and mutual support for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wishing peace, prosperity, and unity to the Azerbaijani people!"