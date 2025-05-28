Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli Embassy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.

According to Azernews, the message was shared on the diplomatic mission’s account on the social media platform “X.” The post reads:

"We celebrate with you today - honoring your journey, strength, and achievements. Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued friendship between our nations."