Israeli Embassy in Baku congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day
The Israeli Embassy in Baku has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day.
According to Azernews, the message was shared on the diplomatic mission’s account on the social media platform “X.” The post reads:
"We celebrate with you today - honoring your journey, strength, and achievements. Wishing peace, prosperity, and continued friendship between our nations."
🇮🇱🤝🇦🇿 Happy Independence Day, Azerbaijan!— Israel in Azerbaijan (@IsraelinAZ) May 28, 2025
—————-
🇮🇱🤝🇦🇿 Müstəqillik Gününüz mübarək, Azərbaycan!
Bu önəmli günü sizinlə… pic.twitter.com/NOhnd7ybas
