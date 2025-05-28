Estonian FM congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

28 May 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Sending our best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿celebrating Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/1qHKGi4UyK

"Sending our best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan celebrating Independence Day!"

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 — Independence Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Estonian FM on its X account.

