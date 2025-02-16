22 injured, 2 dead in chain collision on Baku-Gazakh highway
On February 16, 2025, at around 03:00, 22 people (7 women and 15 men) were injured in a traffic accident on the Baku-Gazakh highway in the Ujar district, Azernews reports.
They were hospitalized at the Emergency Department of the Goychay District Central Hospital. One of the injured is a minor, born in 2020.
The individuals were diagnosed with fractures, bruises to various parts of the body, bruising of abdominal organs, and other injuries, and received necessary medical treatment.
Currently, 7 of the injured are receiving inpatient care at the hospital, while 15 others have been discharged for outpatient treatment.
The accident, a chain collision involving 14 cars, occurred in the village of Gulubend, Ujar district, and tragically claimed the lives of two people.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!