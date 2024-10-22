Deputies of Milli Majlis to observe parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan

22 October 2024 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A group of deputies from the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will visit the city of Tashkent to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in Uzbekistan on October 27, Azernews reports.

The Chairman of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis, Əhliman Əmiraslanov, deputy Ağalar Vəliyev (through the TURKPA line), deputy Səbinə Salmanova (through the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly line), and deputies Qaya Məmmədov and Azay Quliyev (through the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly line) will be interested in the level of preparation for the elections to the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. They will closely familiarize themselves with the conditions created at several polling stations and observe voter activity and the vote-counting process on election day.

The deputies' visit will conclude on October 29.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz