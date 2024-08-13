ICESCO congratulates Muslim World's medalists in Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games

13 August 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) is pleased to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the Islamic world's medalists, who proudly raised their national flags during the Paris 2024 Olympics, Azernews reports, citing the organization.

"ICESCO commends the historic achievements of Member States' athletes, breaking numerous world records in their respective disciplines, and lauds their inspiring stories of perseverance and determination in overcoming challenges at this globally renowned sporting event. The Organization highly values the efforts of the Islamic world in promoting sports, recognizing its role in nurturing healthy, prosperous, and resilient societies," the statement says.

"On this occasion, ICESCO reaffirms its strategic vision of leveraging sports as a powerful tool for peacebuilding and promoting the values of coexistence and intercultural dialogue. The Organization continues to support its Member States' efforts to enhance sports participation, particularly among the younger generations, through collaboration with relevant authorities in implementing various initiatives, programs, and projects that harness the power of sports to improve lives."

The organization also calls on the international community to use the opportunity presented by such global sports events to oppose extremist ideologies and violent tendencies, and to promote humanitarian and civilizational values:

"ICESCO also calls on the international community to seize the opportunity presented by such global sporting events to counter extremist ideologies and violent tendencies, and to promote humanitarian and civilizational values. As a form of soft power, sports are instrumental in fostering coexistence and tolerance among individuals from diverse societies and cultures."

Note that Azerbaijani team was represented by 48 athletes in 15 sports. The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.

The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).

Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy Meshvildishvili (125 kg).

The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in the international sports arena.

Azerbaijan-ICESCO partnership

With its rich cultural legacy, Azerbaijan joined the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in 1991.

Since then, Azerbaijan has actively promoted the preservation of its Islamic cultural heritage.

The country successfully collaborates closely with various organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, and the Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.

Moreover, Shusha city has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Islamic World for 2024.

