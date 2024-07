4 July 2024 00:14 (UTC+04:00)

An informal dinner was hosted by the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in honor of the heads of delegations participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana.

Azernews reports that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, attended the event.

---

