Garabagh University appoints director for International Language Centre

28 June 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

Ramil Hajiyev was appointed as the director of the International Language Centre at Garabagh University by order of the university's rector, Shahin Bayramov, Azernews reports.

Note that Ramil Hajiyev completed his bachelor's degree in English language teaching and his master's degree in foreign language teaching methodology at 19 Mayis University in Turkiye. He is currently continuing his studies at the doctoral level.

Ramil Hajiyev has taught various programs at the British School, SABAH groups, and the International School of Economics at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. He has also worked as a teacher, deputy director, and director of English language programs at various universities. Additionally, he has participated in trainings and professional development programs organised by the London Business Centre, Arizona State University, Oxford College, and other prestigious educational institutions.

---

