Smart environment and green technologies international conference held at Azerbaijani university [PHOTOS]

12 April 2024 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

An international conference on "Smart environment and green technologies" is being held at Odlar Yurdu University.

The Dendrology Institute of the Ministry of Science and Education informed that more than 40 local and foreign scientists from 20 countries are in the scientific committee of the conference. "H" indices of scientists participating in the program committee of the conference are between 50-150. An agreement was reached with the international publishing house "Springer" for the indexing of conference articles in high-ranking databases ("Scopus" and WoS).

The event is intended to highlight collective commitments to solving important global challenges. This conference is a unique platform to discover the synergy between "smart" environmental solutions and advanced green technologies.

The discussions and ideas generated during the international conference are of great importance in terms of their potential to solve pressing global problems such as climate change, resource depletion and pollution. The knowledge and ideas shared at the conference will play a key role in shaping a future based on greener and smarter technologies.

Conference Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Middle East University, National Aerospace Agency, Institute of Management Systems of the Ministry of Science and Education, Institute of Information Technology, University of Alberta, Canada, Institute of Systems Research, Polish Academy of Sciences, Dendrology It was organized with the support of the Institute and ANAS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz