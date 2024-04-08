Azerbaijan prioritises expanding relations with Central Asian countries at strategic level

8 April 2024 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

After gaining independence, the Central Asian states, which were part of the Soviet Union for many years, began to take steps to establish new relations in order to strengthen their economic, political, and military potential. In order for these steps to be sustainable and more effective, some close support was needed.

In 2020, the 44-day victory of Azerbaijan, which resounded around the world, attracted the interest of the Central Asian states to the military readiness and strategy of the Azerbaijani army. It was also the reawakening of the Turkish brotherhood, which reflects the tradition of centuries.

Thus, the Azerbaijani armed forces have scheduled to conduct joint military exercises named The Unity – 2024 with the Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, in July.

The preparations for the exercises and various issues related to upcoming tasks were discussed at a conference held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The exercises are scheduled at Kazakhstan's Oymasha training ground as well as at the Tyub-Karagan Peninsula in the Caspian Sea. There, the armies of the above countries will conduct combat readiness tasks to identify areas of armed conflict.

Many signify it as the growing influence of Azerbaijan in Central Asia, and as is known, relations between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries are getting stronger, especially following Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the Second Garabagh War.

Speaking to Azernews on the issue, military expert Ramil Mammadli noted that, in general, Central Asian countries are important for Azerbaijan. Rather, improving relations with Central Asian countries and raising them to a strategic level is one of the main priorities of Azerbaijan. He said that Baku wants to have high-level cooperation in the military field as well as in all spheres. As observed in recent years, especially after the Patriotic War in 2020, Azerbaijan has formed very close relations with the countries of Central Asia, especially Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, and earlier with Pakistan, which is a neighbour of Central Asia.

“It should also be noted that the rapprochement between the military structures is felt more. Of course, the successes achieved by Azerbaijan in the Patriotic War—the victory in a very large and global process—led to an increase in the reputation of our country both in Europe and Central Asia. On the other hand, Central Asian countries have not conducted any military operations during these years, that is, after the collapse of the USSR. No matter how gratifying this situation is, the Central Asian countries know that important steps must be taken for the development of the army. In this regard, the experience of the Azerbaijani army is important for the countries of Central Asia, both in terms of the combat training of the personnel and in terms of the capabilities of the weapon equipment park,” Mammadli said.

He pointed out that in the exercises conducted by the Azerbaijani army itself, the military personnel of the Central Asian countries and representatives of the military forces and military structures have participated and observed the combat training, combat capabilities, weapons, and equipment park of the Azerbaijani army. There is military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries. The expert emphasised that, in particular, during the First Garabagh War and after that, Azerbaijan purchased certain military munitions from Kazakhstan. Also, works have been done in the direction of the implementation of projects.

“In recent years, the visits of the representatives of the Kazakh military structures to Azerbaijan, the visits of Azerbaijani representatives to Kazakhstan, and the purchase of weapons and ammunition are, in a certain sense, a sign of our cooperation. Also, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan can expand cooperation in the field of defence.

There are also facts such as Azerbaijan purchasing certain military products manufactured in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan buying some products manufactured in Azerbaijan. This, in fact, leads to the presence and strategic level of Azerbaijan's military cooperation in the Central Asian region, as well as its cooperation in the field of defence industry. As we know, the strategic stage of cooperation in all fields is related to the existence and strengthening of cooperation in the military field. From this point of view, as post-Soviet countries, we know each other well. We have a common ancestry and religion. We also cooperate with these countries through certain organisations. In a nutshell, the deepening of cooperation with Central Asian countries is important for Azerbaijan,” the expert added.

