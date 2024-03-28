Azerbaijan appoints new general director to Azneft Production Union

28 March 2024 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

A new general director has been appointed to the "Azneft" Production Union, Azernews reports.

Ali Gurbanoglu Gurbanov has been appointed the new general director of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

It was reported that he replaced Shahmar Huseynov in this position. Sh. Huseynov has been leading the Union since December 2019.

Before that, A. Gurbanov worked as the director of the branch of "Umid-Babek Operating Company" in Azerbaijan.

