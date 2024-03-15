Jeyhun Bayramov announces historic opportunity for Azerbaijan-Armenia peace accord

15 March 2024 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A historic opportunity has arisen for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azernews reports that this was said by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during the press conference on the results of the 9th tripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye in Baku.

"Today, along with other issues, I shared information about the post-conflict situation with Armenia, reconstruction and construction works, the return of internally displaced persons, the demining process.

After the restoration of the territorial integrity of our country, a historic chance has arisen to achieve peace with Armenia, and Azerbaijan is taking the necessary steps for this. The international community should take positive steps to distract Armenia from revengeful ideas," said the minister.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz