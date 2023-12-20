Turkish Vice President: Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood will last forever [PHOTOS]

20 December 2023 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

A delegation led by Vice President of the Republic of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz visited the Martyrs' Alley in Baku on December 20, Azernews reports.

The light memory of the heroic children of the Motherland who gave their lives in the struggle for freedom and independence of Azerbaijan was honoured; flowers were laid at their graves, a wreath was laid at the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests watching the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku were given detailed information about the history of Shehid Alley and the improvement and construction works carried out in our city.

Then the Vice President visited the monument "Turkish Martyrdom" in Baku. Here, the glowing memory of our heroic and self-sacrificing Turkish brothers who died for the independence of Azerbaijan was honoured. This monument reflects the eternity and inviolability of the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz wrote his sincere words in a commemorative notebook at the monument. "Turkish Martyrdom" in Baku.

He stated that the Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood cemented by the motto "One Nation, Two States" will exist forever.

He noted that in his first visit to Azerbaijan as Vice President, he was honoured to visit the Alley of Martyrs.

The Vice President emphasized that "Children of the Motherland, 105 years ago you died a martyr's death in brotherly Azerbaijan fighting for your Motherland. This honorable struggle of yours became an example for thousands of heroes who today defend the well-being of Azerbaijani lands".

---

