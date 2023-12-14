Modular hospitals to be installed in Jabrail and Gubadli

14 December 2023 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

"New hospitals of modular type will be built in Jabrail and Gubadli districts in 2024," Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Mandatory Medical Insurance, said this during the presentation of the annual report of the agency, Azernews reports.

According to the Chairman, similar medical centers have already been built in Shusha, Zangilan, Lachin, Aghdam, and Hadrut.

A strategic plan covering five years of compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan is being prepared.

According to Zaur Aliyev, the goal is to provide citizens with timely, quality services by covering more medical services within the framework of insurance:

"To determine the population's need for medical services, the current situation is being analysed, and the level of morbidity and the corresponding demand for medical services will be worked on. It is planned to increase the number of services, to carry out socio-economic pricing of the services provided".

