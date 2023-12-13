Construction of Barda-Aghdam railway is being completed

13 December 2023 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

The process of restoring the liberated territories is a historical project. Everything is being restored here. The construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway is being completed, and next year it is planned to finish the construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli and Aghdam-Agjabadi roads, Azernews reports.

Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic District (except Shusha district), said this during his speech at the conference on "The Way of Development of Vocational Education in Azerbaijan for a Strong Economy: a Look Into the Future" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev.

Deputy said the construction of Barda-Aghdam railway is nearing completion and two substations have been put into operation on this section by Azerenerji OJSC. Five residential areas as well as 12 villages will be built and handed over to the population by the end of 2026 within the framework of the Great Return Programme.

"At the same time, our historical and cultural monuments are being restored. Central forest parks are being designed and construction will start soon. Open-air Victory Museums will be built in all cities by the order of the head of state. Aghdam is known as an industrial city. Construction of factories and plants has started in the city and some of them are expected to be opened next year. Jobs will be created and employment will be provided for the population located here," Bashir Hajiyev said.

