Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visits grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

12 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Alley of Honors to commemorate National Leader Heydar Aliyev as December 12 marks the 20th anniversary of the death of the architect and founder of modern and independent Azerbaijani state, world-renowned politician and National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the Great Leader`s grave.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev put flowers at the grave of the Great Leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Flowers were also put at the graves of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

