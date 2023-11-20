25 families return to restored village in Lachin

20 November 2023 10:49 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored village of Zabukh in the Lachin district took place, Azernews reports.

On November 20, 25 families (91 people) living in the capital city and Absheron left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku for Zabukh.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the village of Zabukh has been provided for 96 families—382 people.

To recall, the first migration to Zabukh took place on August 25 of this year.

