Shamakhi prepares for Grape and Wine Festival [VIDEO]

4 September 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Grape and Wine Festival will be held in Shamakhi on September 29-30 and October 1.

Organized by the State Tourism Agency and Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the purpose of the 3-day festival is to promote local grape and wine production, increase the export potential of wine products, and convey the history of viticulture and wine production in Azerbaijan and the work done in this field to the general public.

It should be noted that on the days of the first Grape and Wine Festival held in 2019, various events related to winemaking - wine tastings, fairs, sommelier courses with the participation of local and international experts, musical programs, and entertainment were organized. From the first time, the festival attracted great interest from local residents and guests.

At this year's festival, there will be various educational and entertaining events related to grape production and winemaking, the tourism potential of the country. The area of the viticulture and winemaking complex of Shirvan Wines LLC in Meysari village will be divided into exhibition, entertainment, children's, picnic, souvenir, and other zones, and wine and food pavilions will be installed. Visitors will have the opportunity to taste the wine products of local and foreign producers, get the products they like at the most favorable factory price, participate in master classes, and listen to interesting stories about wine houses.

The festival will provide an opportunity for wine producers to establish new business relationships and introduce their products to a wide audience. Visitors will also be part of an interesting show program during the festival days. Participation in the event is possible through the iTicket.az website.

