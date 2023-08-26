Baku hosts Black Sea-Caspian Logistics 2023 Forum

26 August 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku will host the forum "Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023: Corridors, Cargo, and Infrastructure,, organized with the cooperation of Azerbaijan Maritime Engineering and Construction LLC (AMEC) and with the organization of the Association of International Road Carriers of Azerbaijan (ABADA), from September 20 through September 21, Azernews reports, citing the ABADA

The forum will discuss modern realities, the active use by logistics companies and shippers of transport corridors passing through the territory of the countries around the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, as well as the development of new services, routes, and infrastructure.

Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2023: corridors, cargos, infrastructure is an in-person networking platform for the experts from the Black and Caspian Seas logistics market this year will take place in 2 days format in the vibrant city of Baku in Azerbaijan, on September 20-21 in the Four Seasons Hotel Baku.

20 September – technical site visit to Port of Baku and evening cocktail reception.

21 September – all day Forum and exhibition with a closing gala dinner in the Four Seasons Hotel Baku.

Nowadays’ realities are forcing logistics companies and cargo owners to actively use the transport corridors that pass through the territories of the Black and the Caspian Sea countries. This dynamic facilitates the development of new services, routes, and infrastructure.

In addition, during the forum, discussions will be held with professionals of the logistics industry of the Black Sea and Caspian regions on current market issues.

---

