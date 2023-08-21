Azerbaijan army position subjected to fire

21 August 2023 10:26 (UTC+04:00)

Starting from 23:55 on August 20 to 06:10 on August 21 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of the Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region, Jil settlement of the Chambarak region, Brun settlement of the Gorus region using small arms periodically fired at the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of Galakend and Novoivanovka settlements of the Gadabay region, Ahmadli settlement of the Lachin region, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

In addition, on August 21, starting from 06:20 to 08:20, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli and Shusha regions.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

---

