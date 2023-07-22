Armenian minorities living in Karabakh freely cross Lachin border checkpoint [VIDEOS]

22 July 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian minorities living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh pass through the Lachin border checkpoint without any hindrance once again.

Azernews reports that video footage taken on July 22 shows the process of checking the documents of Armenian residents who once again freely crossed the Lachin BCP accompanied by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

It is worth noting that the footages show that the hubbub by Armenia and the separatists regime about the so-called humanitarian crises in Karabakh is baseless.

To recall that In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Azernews presents the video:

---

