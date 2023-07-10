Turkish Chairman of Supreme Court visits Nakhchivan

10 July 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Chairman of the Supreme Court of Turkİye Mehmet Akarj and the Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court Bekir Shahin visited Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the guests paid a tribute to the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of Nakhchivan and laid flowers.

Then, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, Mehmet Akarja and Bekir Shahin visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum, where they got acquainted with the exhibits depicting the life and multifaceted activities of the national leader.

---

