Program of President Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan was announced

11 June 2023 23:52 (UTC+04:00)

After his successful re-election as President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to make his first foreign visits to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Erdogan intends to visit the TRNC and Azerbaijan on June 12-13, according to a report from the Liaison Office of the Turkish Presidential Administration.

During his visit to the TRNC, the Turkish leader plans to discuss the development of bilateral relations in all areas. Issues related to the situation in Cyprus and the region as a whole, as well as the international agenda, will also be considered.

In Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, Erdogan will hold talks on the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations in the future, as well as discuss the current situation in the region and in the world.

After winning the elections on May 28, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will serve as president until 2028.

