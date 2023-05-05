President and First Lady visited Khojavand and were informed of tourism projects to be implemented in Tugh village [PHOTOS]

5 May 2023 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the Khojavand district.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the tourism projects to be implemented in the village of Tugh.

Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev noted that the Agency-proposed tourism conceptual approach provides for implementation of projects in three directions –cultural tourism, tourism industry based on the “green destination” and ecotourism concept as well as sustainable and community-based tourism development concept.

The first phase will see conservation of the residential building of the former school in the village of Tugh.

Landscaping is scheduled to be carried out around the territory of the Winery. The modern tourism concept will be applied for the Winery.

The Culinary Art Training Center will help popularize Azerbaijani cuisine and experimental culinary methods. The center will house kitchen, reception and tasting rooms.

