Azerbaijani President visits Zangilan district [PHOTOS]

4 May 2023 14:13 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has visited Zangilan district.

The President viewed the construction progress of the Convention Center, laid the foundation stone for an administrative building, got acquainted with the progress of construction at the “Sarigishlag” hydroelectric power station owned by “Azerishig” OJSC, laid the foundation stone for the hotel complex, a 91-bed Zangilan District Central Hospital in the city of Zangilan, as well as for the village of Jahangirbayli.

