Discussion of draft peace agreement between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs enters day 2

3 May 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

On the eve of the second day of discussions between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Ararat Mirzoyan on the draft peace agreement between the two countries took place in the United States, Azernews reports, citing local media.

As noted earlier, the talks will continue on Wednesday and may continue for a few more days.

It should be noted that on May 1, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in Washington with the mediation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Then Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan held a bilateral meeting.

---

