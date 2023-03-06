Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov, US diplomat discuss regional situation, bilateral relations [PHOTO]

6 March 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting was held within the framework of a business trip to Qatar to participate in the Fifth UN Conference on Least Developed Countries (LDC5) on March 6.

The meeting discussed the current situation in the region, bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as issues of cooperation on multilateral platforms.

At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that Azerbaijan plays an active role in a number of international organizations, is currently a member of the Non-Aligned Movement, the Economic Cooperation Organization, and takes large-scale initiatives. He also spoke about the March 2 Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku and its results.

Besides that, the minister gave detailed information about Azerbaijan’s aid and scholarship programs for the least developed countries.

The minister spoke about the post-conflict situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace-building steps, the restoration and construction work in the liberated territories, and the current land-mine threat.

He emphasized that despite Azerbaijan's peace-building efforts, Armenia does not stop provocations and continues to threaten mines in violation of its commitments.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

