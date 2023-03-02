President: UN Security Council is reminiscent of the past and does not reflect the current reality

2 March 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

“Another important issue, which has been discussed worldwide for many years, is the UN system’s reforms. UN Security Council is reminiscent of the past and does not reflect the current reality,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

