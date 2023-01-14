Int'l Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan's request

14 January 2023 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings based on the request for the indication of provisional measures on Azerbaijan's appeal against Armenia, Azernews reports.

The case is concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

Hearings will be held on January 31 at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

"TUNE IN: 31 January 2023, @CIJ_ICJ public hearings concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (#Azerbaijan v. #Armenia). Hearings will be streamed live on the Court’s website & on @UNWebTV," Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada tweeted.

---

