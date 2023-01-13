Azerbaijan increases amount of social benefits for mothers

13 January 2023 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits for mothers of more than five children and amending the decree of the president dated December 27, 2013 No. 72 "on establishing the amount of social benefits for women with more than five children".

According to the decree, the amount of monthly social benefits for mothers of more than five children is set at AZN105($61.7) per child from January 1, 2023.

to be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz