13 January 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the Azerbaijani President was on January 12 at 1600 (GMT+4), Azernews reports.

Over 100 appeals for pardon were considered at the meeting.

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for January 17, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz