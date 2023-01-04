Austrian press talks France's devastating defeat at UN, brilliant victory of Azerbaijani diplomacy

4 January 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article titled "France's defeat at the UN, another victory of Azerbaijani diplomacy", which reviews the French and Armenian distortion of Azerbaijan's peaceful protests on the Lachin-Khankendi road and an attempt to give a false appearance of a blockade for convening the UN Security Council session to this end.

The article noted that following the September events on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border (September 12-13, 2022), an item "Letter from the Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN" was included in the agenda of the UN Security Council, at the request of Armenia. However, this would not have been possible without the support of France.

"In spite of attempts of the France-Armenia tandem, the document on the September 2022 events failed to be transferred to the UN Security Council. Similar attempts were made during the 2020 second Karabakh war," said the article.

In the 30 years that have passed since the adoption of four UN Security Council resolutions, the Council has not held a single meeting on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan, which in itself is unfair. One of the countries hindering such a meeting was precisely hypocritical France, the article stressed.

The article also added that immediately after the December 20-21 discussions, France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, and currently its chair (permanent and non-permanent members preside for a month), prepared a hypocritical and completely pro-Armenian text, portraying the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road as a 'humanitarian catastrophe'. The diplomatic struggle over the text of the declaration lasted 10 days.

"From the French side, the process was directly led by the French Presidential Administration and Macron's foreign policy advisers," the article emphasized.

It is no coincidence that at the meeting with members of the community of Western Azerbaijan (historical lands of Azerbaijan located in the territory of modern-day Armenia), President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev underscored prejudiced actions taken against Azerbaijan in a number of international institutions

"Earlier, Azerbaijan also stated that anti-Azerbaijani activities in French and some other international organizations are deplorable. France hoped to adopt a declaration and then turn it into a resolution. Armenian diplomat Armen Grigoryan has recently stated that Armenia's aimed to adopt a resolution in the Security Council. The French-Armenian tandem's relevant steps are a gross disregard for US-backed peace treaty negotiations and an attempt to deceive the international community. But France, as a member of the UN Security Council, was unable to comment over the situation on the Lachin-Khankendi road within 10 days, which is a great shame for Paris," the article said.

As the article noted, the 'Nagorno-Karabakh' expression was initially excluded from the pro-Armenian statement.

"Then it was stipulated that humanitarian aid could only be based on respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. Also, expressions such as support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were introduced there. After its 6th or 7th edition, when it became de facto pro-Azerbaijani, official Paris abandoned it altogether," said the article.

The international community, permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, were also convinced of France's hypocrisy. The UK, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Albania opposed the French initiative. This is another brilliant diplomatic victory of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on New Year's Eve 2023 and his gift to his people," the article outlined.

The article emphasized that France, which is trying to get to the Caucasus for the sake of its geopolitical games, does not understand that with each such step it isolates itself from the region and discredits itself in front of all the Azerbaijani people.



