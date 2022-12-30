Azerbaijani president grants personal scholarship for services in sports dev't

30 December 2022 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev grants a personal scholarship of the Azerbaijani president to people who have contributed to the development of sports in the country.

According to the order, the personal scholarship of the Azerbaijani president is awarded to Ismail Chopsiyev and Hamid Mammadyarov.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is tasked with resolving issues stemming from the order.

