Azernews deputy editor-in-chief: Russian peacekeepers not fulfilling their duties [VIDEO]

15 December 2022 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Orkhan Amashov of Azernews reporting from the venue of the ongoing protests on the Shusha-Khankandi road said that the Russian peacekeeping contingent does not fulfill its duties.

"It is undoubtedly clear that this demonstration, organized by the Azerbaijani eco-activists, which is currently underway, will continue. I've spoken to many protesters and they made it very clear to me that they have no intention to leave, they will remain here," the journalist shared.

He also let it be known that they've heard the news about the injury of seven and the death of one Azerbaijani citizen as a result of them being trapped in landmines

"So what do we infer from all of these things? We infer that this instance takes us to the question, which is related to the misuse of the new Lachin road. We know that the old Lachin road was misused by the Armenian side for all sorts of illegal purposes. And the same pattern is actually applicable to the new Lachin road. Russian peacekeeping contingent is not fulfilling its duties. They don't think it is their duty to control the movement there. And, what I've heard during my conversations with protesters they want the Azerbaijani state to have a mini customs point at the entrance of the Lachin road to make sure that the movement is controlled," the deputy editor-in-chief added.

