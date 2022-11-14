No info available yet on Azerbaijanis among Istanbul blast victims

14 November 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

No information has been received about Azerbaijanis among the victims of the November 13 explosion in the center of Istanbul, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca spoke about the state of health of the blast victims.

"39 out of 81 people injured in the explosion on Istiklal Street were discharged after treatment was completed. Of the 42 hospitalized patients, five are still in intensive care, the condition of two of them is serious," he said

To recap, a powerful explosion occurred on Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Türkiye, on November 13 at about 1620 local time.

As a result of the explosion, six people were killed and another 81 were injured.

---

