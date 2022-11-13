Heydar Aliyev Center hosts nationwide knowledge competition [PHOTO]

13 November 2022 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A nationwide knowledge competition called 'Heydar Aliyev and history of Azerbaijan' was held on November 12, Trend reports.

The competition, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center and held for the eighth time with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, was attended by students from 49 higher educational institutions across the country.

This project, which has already become traditional, is aimed at studying the history of Azerbaijan and the life and multifaceted activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and educating young people.

The participants tested their knowledge on 'Heydar Aliyev and years of independence of Azerbaijan', 'Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh truths', 'Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War', 'Revival of Karabakh' and other topics.

Each higher educational institution was represented at the competition by a team of six people. At the preparatory stage, the teams took part in trainings organized at the Heydar Aliyev Center, and conducted research on topics based on archival materials from the Heydar Aliyev Museum.

Following three rounds, the winners were chosen. According to the rules, the jury evaluates each correct answer with one point. The winning team is determined by the total number of points. According to the results, the first place was taken by the team of the Heydar Aliyev Academy of the State Security Service, the second - by the team of the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the third - by the team of the Academy of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz