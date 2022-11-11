Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani First Lady views Illusions of Time exhibition in Samarkand [PHOTO]

11 November 2022 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
On the sidelines of the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye Emine Erdogan and wife of the Prime Minister of Hungary Aniko Levai have viewed “Illusions of time” exhibition, organized at the Expo Center in Samarkand.

