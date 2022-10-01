Two people dead as result of mine explosion in Azerbaijani Fuzuli
By Trend
On September 30, the Fuzuli district prosecutor's office received information that Amid Asadov, born in 1986, and Cherkez Guluzade, born in 2007, were blown up by a mine in the liberated territory of the district, the district prosecutor's office told Trend.
It was determined that Amid Asadov and Cherkez Guluzade died as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Yukhari, Dilagard district.
Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene and the bodies, a forensic medical examination was ordered and other procedural actions were carried out.
At present, a criminal case has been initiated in the Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
