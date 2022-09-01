President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of exchanging documents signed due to establishment of Italian-Azerbaijani University in Rome [PHOTO]

1 September 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

On 1 September, ADA University and five leading Italian higher education institutions – Luiss Guido Carli University, Sapienza University of Rome, Polytechnic University of Turin, Alma Mater University of Bologna, and the Polytechnic University of Milan – conducted a ceremony on an exchange of signed agreements in Roma for the establishment of the academic cooperation framework for the Italy-Azerbaijan University and creation of faculties and programs.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

The ceremony was opened with an exchange of agreements.

“The Agreement on academic cooperation between ADA University and Luiss Guido Carli University regarding the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University” was exchanged by ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, and Vice President of Luiss Guido Carli University, Professor Paola Severino.

“The Agreement on academic cooperation between ADA University and the Sapienza University of Rome regarding the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University” was exchanged by ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, and Rector of Sapienza University of Rome, Professor Antonella Polimeni.

“The Agreement on academic cooperation between ADA University and Turin Polytechnic University regarding the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University” was exchanged by ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, and Rector of Turin Polytechnic University, Professor Guido Saracco.

“The Agreement on academic cooperation between ADA University and the Alma Mater University of Bologna regarding the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University” was exchanged by ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, and Deputy Rector of Alma Mater Bologna University, Professor Simona Tondelli.

“The Agreement on academic cooperation between ADA University and Milan Polytechnic University” was exchanged by ADA University Rector, Professor Hafiz Pashayev, and Director of Design Department of Milan Polytechnic University, Professor Alessandro Deserti.

Following the exchange of documents, President Ilham Aliyev made a speech.

Greeting the event participants, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear ladies and gentlemen, dear friends.

Warm greetings to you all.

Welcome to the Embassy of Azerbaijan!

Today's ceremony is being held in a new building of the Azerbaijani Embassy. I must also say that this is the first event to be held in the new building. This historical building, located in the historical quarter of Rome, opens its doors today. At the same time, the Culture Center of Azerbaijan will operate in this building.

I am very delighted that the first event to be held in this building is related to the field of education. Today, we are embarking on a new page of Italian-Azerbaijani relations. We are starting a new page of large-scale cooperation in the field of education. Two years ago, when I was on a state visit to Italy, I made a proposal to create an Italian-Azerbaijani University. The Italian leadership also welcomed it, and a short while later we are already starting practical activities.

In April this year, the foundation of a new educational building was laid at the campus of ADA University in Baku with the participation of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Cooperation between leading Italian universities and ADA University will strengthen the already friendly relations between the two countries. The Luiss University, the University of Bologna, the Polytechnic University of Milan, the Polytechnic University of Turin, and the Sapienza University of Rome – these names are famous outside of Italy as well. Let me also inform you that two institutes will operate under the Italy-Azerbaijan University – the Institute of Agriculture and Food Sciences and the Institute of Design and Architecture.

Two documents on strategic partnership have been signed between Italy and Azerbaijan. We have very strong political and economic relations. Italy is Azerbaijan’s first trading partner. Last year, our turnover reached 9.6 billion dollars, and in seven months of this year, it has been 11 billion dollars.

Today's ceremony shows that we will act as a strategic partner in the field of education in the future. It is no secret that the development of each country is not determined by natural resources, but by knowledge, competence, and technological progress. In Azerbaijan, we are channeling the revenues obtained from natural resources into human capital, and today's event is clear evidence of that. At the same time, I am sure that the Italy-Azerbaijan University will become a center of Italian-Azerbaijani friendship. In other words, I think that today we are witnessing a historic event. Today is the first day of my working visit to Italy and this is the first event. I am sure that the upcoming meetings with Italian leaders will further strengthen our friendship and partnership.

Once again, I congratulate you all on this wonderful and historic event.

***

Then Vannia Gava, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Ecological Transition of the Italian Republic and Vice-President of Luiss Guido Carli University, Professor Paola Severino spoke on behalf of Italian universities partnering for the Italy-Azerbaijan University.

Speaking next was the Rector of ADA University, Professor Hafiz Pashayev.

A photo then was taken.

The Italy-Azerbaijani University, the foundation of which was laid within the framework of the visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio to Azerbaijan at the ADA University campus in Baku on 2 April, was established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev. The agreement on the establishment of the Italy-Azerbaijan University was reached during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Italy in 2020.

Academic programs to be established at this higher education institution will cover strategic sectors of the economy. The University is expected to train qualified specialists. At the same time, the University will provide expertise in the agriculture and food industry, engineering, including electrical and electronics, transport and infrastructure engineering, architecture, as well as urban planning and landscape architecture, design, social sciences, business management, Italian studies, and other areas. The University will be a center of science and knowledge applying technology and innovation.



