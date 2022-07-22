Azerbaijan to fine violators of citizens' legislative initiative right

22 July 2022 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On application of Law of Republic of Azerbaijan No. 552-VIGD of June 22, 2022, on amendments to Code of Administrative Procedure, Code of Administrative Offenses, Criminal Code and law of the Republic of Azerbaijan `On citizens' appeals'" on July 21, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, officials authorized to draw up protocols on administrative offenses in connection with violation of the law on the procedure for using the right of a legislative initiative by Azerbaijani citizens will be determined in Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to prepare and submit proposals on the above officials to the president of Azerbaijan within three months.

The amendments to the Code of Administrative Procedure approved by the decree envisioned fining officials from 500 manats ($294.1) to 800 manats ($470.6), and legal entities - from 1,500 manats ($882.3) to 2,000 manats ($1,176) for the participation of state bodies, municipal institutions, and legal entities, regardless of the form of ownership in the collection of signatures in support of the bill (decision) prepared to exercise the right of legislative initiative of Azerbaijani citizens and proposed for discussion by the parliament.

Individuals will be fined from 200 manats ($117.6) to 400 manats ($235.3), officials - from 1,000 manats ($588.2) to 1,500 manats ($882.3), and legal entities - from 4,000 manats ($2,352) to 6,000 manats ($3,529) for the use of funds from foreign countries, organizations, foreign legal entities, foreigners or stateless persons, and legal entities, founders of which are foreign countries, to finance the process of collecting signatures in connection with the exercise of the right of legislative initiative of citizens of Azerbaijan and other measures envisioned by the law "On the procedure for exercising the right of legislative initiative of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

