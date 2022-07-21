Bulgaria's acting PM arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

21 July 2022 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit, Azernews reports citing Trend.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian Acting Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kiril Petkov was met by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

