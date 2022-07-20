Azerbaijani president visits industrial city of Sumgayit off capital to inaugurate new facilities [PHOTO]

20 July 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Today Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

The president first attended the inauguration and groundbreaking ceremonies of new manufacturing enterprises in Sumgayit Chemical Industry Park.

President Ilham Aliyev visited the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev, viewed the reconstruction and renovation work carried out at the Alley of Martyrs, and attended the opening of Sumgayit regional ASAN xidmət center No2 in the city of Sumgayit.

