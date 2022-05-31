Envoy: Britain willing to help Azerbaijan and Armenia in reaching peace deal

31 May 2022 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Britain is willing to assist Azerbaijan and Armenia in achieving a peace deal, UK ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp has said, Azernews reports.

Sharp made the remarks during the visit of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region, the report adds.

"The de-mining process is still ongoing. The UK immediately supported Azerbaijan in this matter. We provided United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) funding and technical assistance to the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). A number of British companies are working on this," the envoy said.

Earlier, Sharp stated that Britain supports Azerbaijan in mine clearance activities and they are very pleased to support ANAMA in demining and awareness-raising activities.

The ambassador underlined that the British companies are ready to take part in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.

The UK contributed over AZN1 million (£500,000) to Azerbaijan’s recovery efforts and demining activities in its liberated lands, the UK embassy reported earlier.

Sharp said in a video address posted on the embassy's Twitter account on September 2, 2021, that landmines and unexploded ordnance in the liberated areas pose a threat to people’s lives and there have been over 150 victims of mine explosions following the 2020 war.

He described the former conflict zone as one of the world’s most mine-littered areas based on his own observations.

Therefore, the UK as a leading country in mine clearance, along with international organizations, takes active measures in the demining activities on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, he said.

A visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region has begun on May 31. Over 80 diplomats and military attaches from over 50 countries and 10 international organizations are taking part in the trip.

During the trip, the diplomats got familiarized with the work on the сonstruction of a tunnel through the Murovdagh mountain range.

The visitors were informed about the process of construction of the tunnel, as well as the Toghanali-Kalbajar-Istisu highway. Besides, they were informed that the construction of the highway is planned to be completed in 2024-2025, and after its commissioning, the travel time will take no more than an hour.

Later, the guests were familiarized with the work on the restoration of hydropower plants. The visitors were informed about the beginning of the restoration of two hydropower plants, which were completely destroyed during the Armenian occupation in Kalbajar and Lachin regions, and viewed a hydropower plant in Kalbajar.

The purpose of the visit is to familiarize the foreign diplomats with the aftermath of the destructions caused by the Armenian occupation and with the restoration process in the liberated territories.

This is the ninth visit of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories.

