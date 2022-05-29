President Ilham Aliyev's policy of creating appropriate transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh strengthens country's position as transit unit

29 May 2022 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva made a trip to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions.

Head of State and the First Lady attended in groundbreaking ceremony of the Soltanli station in Jabrail, in groundbreaking ceremony of the Jabrayil energy unit, got acquainted with the construction of Zangilan International Airport and the Horadiz-Jabrail-Zangilan-Aghband highway.

Deputy Director of the Russian School of Economics, professor at the Azerbaijan Economic University Elshad Mammadov told Trend that the implementation of an effective energy policy, the creation of an appropriate structure and infrastructure for generating electricity in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is a very well-considered decision.

"It’s necessary to understand that the growing domestic needs of country’s economy and the social sphere in the generation of electricity, also the export potential, allow us to say that it is necessary to effectively invest in the creation of generating capacities in the energy sector," Mammadov said.

"We can count on impressive indicators for the scale of domestic economy for the export of electricity. I think that the commissioning of Zangilan International Airport will increase our country's capabilities in air transport," Mammadov added.

"The effective policy of the Head of State to create an appropriate transport infrastructure in Karabakh strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a transit hub and allows us to direct transport and logistics capabilities, first of all, for the transportation and logistics of products with a higher added value," he also added.

According to Ph.D. in Economics Ilgar Velizade, laying the foundations of energy hubs in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories is an important part of the activities that aim to ensure the implementation of plans for the revival of Karabakh, in particular its southern part - Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan regions.

"These regions are located along the Zangazur transport corridor, from the point of view of their geographical location. All transport projects that are carried out in this region are in any case connected with the implementation of this corridor’s concept. The concept of revival of Zangilan region will become a model for other projects of this kind," Velizade said.

He emphasized that the creation of a garden city is envisaged within the framework of this concept.

"Successful implementation of this concept in Zangilan will become a model for implementation of the same concept in other territories, including territories that were not under occupation. These projects are important and stimulate the development of Azerbaijani cities," he noted.

"Such a restoration of Karabakh will allow accelerate the integration of this region into the global economy and contribute to strengthening the economic and transport potential of Azerbaijan, create a basis for the sustainable development of country's economy," Velizade added.

--

