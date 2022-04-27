Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State overseeing policy for Southern Europe and the Caucasus Erika Olson, Azertag reported on April 27.

The delegation includes U.S. State Department's Senior Adviser on Caucasus Negotiations Andrew Schofer, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan and U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

