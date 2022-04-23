President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was elected Chairman of the World Azerbaijanis Coordination Council (WACC).

The 5th Congress of World Azerbaijanis has ended in Shusha today.

The two-day Congress brought together over 400 diaspora representatives and guests from 65 countries.

The event approved the new composition of the WACC. President Ilham Aliyev was elected as chairman of the Coordination Council, while Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov was elected as executive secretary by the participants of the Congress, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Notably, the first Congress of World Azerbaijanis was held on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev in 2001. The second, third and fourth congresses took place in accordance with the orders of President Ilham Aliyev in 2006, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz