By Trend

Currently, Tajikistan is working on deepening relations with Azerbaijan in the sphere of the agro-industrial complex, taking into account the unique Azerbaijani experience and achievements in this area, Tajik Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rustam Soli told Trend.

Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have always supported each other in all endeavors - both on a bilateral basis and at the regional and global level, Soli said.

"Currently, our countries are working on many projects of an economic nature, covering the energy sector, the oil industry and the aluminum industry," Soli added.

According to him, Tajik companies are interested in the development, participation and implementation of projects in Azerbaijan in all sectors.

"Of course, they will be implemented when common points of contact are found," the diplomat said.

The diplomat also noted that the new realities in the world did not have a negative impact on the relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, which are progressively developing.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz